Erin Cuthbert: Chelsea Women midfielder signs new three-year deal

Chelsea's Scotland midfielder Erin Cuthbert has signed a new three-year contract with the Women's Super League champions.

The 22-year-old has played 98 times for the Blues since moving from Glasgow City in 2016.

She helped Chelsea win a league and FA Cup double in 2018 and league and Continental Cup titles this season.

Cuthbert also helped Scotland qualify for the Women's World Cup finals for the first time last year.

"We think Erin is one of the best young players in the world and we're delighted that she's extended her contract," general manager Paul Green told the club website.

"Erin's been developing very well since she's been at the club, improving each year and we're lucky to have her."

Chelsea won the WSL title this year on average points per game after the league was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuthbert says her ambition is to help the Blues to success both in Europe and at home next season:

"The Champions League is the creme de la creme of club football, we want to get there, we narrowly missed out two years ago and we want more this year," she said.