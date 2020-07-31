Erwin Mulder: Goalkeeper leaves Swansea City for Heerenveen

Erwin Mulder faced competition from the likes of Lukasz Fabianski, Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Freddie Woodman during his time at Swansea
Swansea City goalkeeper Erwin Mulder has rejoined Dutch top-flight club Heerenveen on a two-year deal.

Mulder, 31, was a free agent after his Swansea contract expired and was not offered a new deal by Steve Cooper.

The Dutchman spent two years at Heerenveen before joining Swansea on a free in 2017.

He played 33 games for the Swans, and finished 2019-20 in the side following an injury to Freddie Woodman.

Woodman had been Cooper's first choice having joined on a year-long loan from Newcastle in August 2019, and Swansea are keen to re-sign the former England Under-21 keeper next season.

Highly-rated youngster Steven Benda will rejoin the Swansea squad in 2020-21 after spending last term on loan at Swindon.

Mulder is the first of Swansea's five out-of-contract players - the others are Kyle Naughton, Mike van der Hoorn, Wayne Routledge and Nathan Dyer - to confirm he is leaving the club.

