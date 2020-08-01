Linfield sign Chris Johns and Christy Manzinga

Former Southampton youth player Chris Johns signed a pre-contract with Linfield "several months ago"

Irish Premiership champions Linfield have announced the double capture of Chris Johns and Christy Manzinga.

Highly-rated goalkeeper Johns joins from title rivals Coleraine on a two-year deal.

French forward Manzinga has moved to Windsor Park from Motherwell on a two-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Linfield take on San Marino's Tre Fiori in the Champions League preliminary round semi-final on 8 August.

Christy Manzniga will provide an attacking outlet for David Healy's men

Johns, 25, spent four years with Oran Kearney's Bannsiders, winning an Irish Cup and a League Cup in his time at the Showgrounds.

"It's great that a quality goalkeeper in Chris has agreed to join us and I'm really looking forward to working with him over the coming months," Linfield manager David Healy told the club's website.

Manzinga will wear the number nine shirt was which vacated by Oxford United-bound Joel Cooper and has played for clubs in his native France, Belgium and Scottish Premiership side Motherwell.

"Christy had other options ahead of the upcoming season, so it's great that he has chosen to sign for us. He's a big strong lad who can play in several striking positions," added Healy.