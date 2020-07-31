Matty Taylor: Oxford United sign former Bristol City striker

The length of Matty Taylor's contract at Oxford has not been disclosed

Former Bristol City striker Matty Taylor has joined Oxford United on a permanent basis.

Taylor, 30, spent last season on loan at the U's and scored 17 goals in 37 appearances as the club lost to Wycombe in the League One play-off final.

He was released by the Robins this month, three years after joining from rivals Bristol Rovers.

Taylor scored 67 goals in 132 games for Rovers, but managed just nine goals in 75 appearances for City.

"In a normal season he's a 20-goal striker and every team is looking for that," Oxford manager Karl Robinson told the club website.

"He has agreed to drop a division and financially I am sure there were other options out there but he wants to play for Oxford United and be part of what we are building.

"Strangely we think there is more to come from him as a player but the fans know what he is all about and I am sure will be thrilled that he is now our player permanently."

