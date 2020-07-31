Muratti Vase cancelled for 2020 because of coronavirus

Jersey won the 2019 Muratti Vase

The 2020 Muratti Vase has been cancelled because of coronavirus.

The final of the Channel Islands' annual football tournament between Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney was due to be held on 16 May.

But the game in Jersey was postponed after the semi-final between Alderney and Guernsey was called off as Covid-19 restrictions came into place in March.

The women's Muratti and under-21 game between Jersey and Guernsey have also been cancelled.

The games have been rescheduled to be played in Jersey over the weekend of 15-16 May 2021, subject to football and travel being permitted between the islands.

Alderney were due to celebrate the centenary of their only ever Muratti Vase victory in 1920, while the scheduled final coming a week after the islands celebrated the 75th anniversary of liberation from Nazi occupation.

"Whilst this decision has not been taken lightly, the Inter-Insular Committee decided that the continuing travel restrictions, combined with the on-going uncertainty and risk associated with Covid-19, left no viable alternative but to confirm the cancellation of those matches yet to be played," said Guernsey FA chief executive Gary Roberts, who is also secretary of the Inter-Insular Committee.

"The committee understands the tradition and history attached to these matches and there is a unified commitment to working together to see these fixtures return in the 2020-21 season.

"However, at the same time there is recognition of the social responsibility to place the health and well-being of the local communities at the forefront of our decision making, and the committee will continue to be led by government guidance before confirming the return of these fixtures," he added.