Sunderland: League One club posts pre-tax loss of £10.58m for 2018-19 season

Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League in 2017 and have spent the past two seasons in League One

League One club Sunderland have posted a pre-tax loss of £10.58m for the 12 months up to 31 July 2019.

The figures, published on Companies House, cover the 2018-19 season - the Black Cats' first after they were relegated from the Championship.

They will play in the third tier for a third successive season after their failure to secure promotion this term.

The accounts include an "impairment loss" of £20.538m, without which the club would have made £9m profit.

This is understood to be a parachute payment that was used to buy the club from Ellis Short in 2018, and is listed in the accounts as an "exceptional operating expense".

Majority owner Stewart Donald has said some of this money has already been repaid and will be done so in full before he sells the club.

Donald resigned as chairman earlier this month, shortly after telling BBC Radio Newcastle that his asking price for the club was £37.6m.

Sunderland reduced its wage bill from £46.8m to £26.7m in 2018-19, although the club say they believed it to be "substantially higher than any of our league rivals".