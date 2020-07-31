Tyrone Marsh: Stevenage sign Boreham Wood striker

Tyrone Marsh played for Macclesfield Town before joining Boreham Wood in 2019

Stevenage have signed striker Tyrone Marsh from Boreham Wood.

The 26-year-old former Macclesfield player scored 14 league goals in 2019-20 as the Hertfordshire outfit reached the National League play-offs.

He is Stevenage's seventh signing of the summer, but the club have not disclosed the length of his contract.

"I am delighted he has chosen to join this club to help us reach our goals," manager Alex Revell told the club website.

Stevenage finished bottom of League Two last season and are set to drop back into non-league following a 10-year spell in the English Football League.

However, they could earn a reprieve depending on the outcome of an EFL appeal against the sanctions imposed on Macclesfield Town by an independent panel - which could yet see Stevenage move above the Silkmen.