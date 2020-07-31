Rangers Women sign Scotland's Lizzie Arnot after Man Utd exit

Scotland forward Lizzie Arnot has signed for Rangers after the expiry of her contract with Manchester United.

The 24-year-old, who has 32 caps, helped United finish fourth place in their debut season in the English Women's Super League.

By the time the season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic, she had scored nine goals in 34 games over two years.

"It is such an exciting time to be a part of the club," Arnot told the Rangers website.

The 2020-21 season is due to start on Sunday, 18 October after last term was declared null and void.

