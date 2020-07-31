Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal FA Cup final win could help striker 'believe' - Mikel Arteta
-
- From the section Arsenal
|FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea - Wembley
|Date: Saturday, 1 August Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One - build-up from 16:30 BST. Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Full commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Live text commentary and goal clips on the BBC Sport website
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says winning Saturday's Heads Up FA Cup final to secure European football next season may persuade captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to stay at the club.
Gabon striker Aubameyang, 31, has one year left on his contract.
"I don't have that feeling," said Arteta when asked if the game against Chelsea would be Aubameyang's last.
"Winning the trophy helps you believe. If you wear the armband and lift that cup, that will help."
- 'Courage, steel and intelligence' - why Arteta and Lampard have a bright future
- Lawro's predictions - FA Cup final special v Josh Franceschi and Willie J Healey
- How to follow the FA Cup final on the BBC
Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League, outside the European qualification spots, but victory over Frank Lampard's side at Wembley would mean a Europa League place for 2020-21.
Former midfielder Arteta, who captained Arsenal to FA Cup wins in 2014 and 2015, says experiencing that success could convince Aubameyang to trust the club are going in the right direction.
"I wouldn't like to link these two factors [keeping Aubameyang and European football], but financially it would be helpful. We've got an opportunity to do both," said the 38-year-old Spaniard, who took charge of the Gunners - his first job in management - in December after being Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.
"It's a package. You need a lot of ingredients on the table to persuade a player. At the moment he is with us and I think he should be proud of where he is.
"It generates trust when you win titles. It generates moments when together you go through some good emotions.
"When you are in a process of [development] that makes it even more important. We have a great opportunity tomorrow - let's go for it."
- FA Cup Channel: A whole day of classics, build up and live action on BBC iPlayer
- The juicy story of veggie meat: What next for plant based alternatives?