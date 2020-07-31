Kerys Harrop: Spurs' signing on leaving Birmingham "comfort zone"

Kerys Harrop was at Birmingham City from the age of nine and spent 20 years at the club

Tottenham's new signing Kerys Harrop says the time was right to leave Birmingham City and push herself out of her comfort zone.

The former Birmingham captain joined Spurs earlier in July on a deal which keeps her at the club until 2022.

In her 20 years at Birmingham, the defender helped the Blues to two second-placed league finishes and the Women's FA Cup in 2012.

"I had to weigh up a lot of things," Harrop told BBC Sport.

"Ultimately, it came down to the fact that you only get once chance at your football career and so when a big club like Tottenham come in, that's something that you have to consider and think about."

Tottenham finished seventh in their first season in the Women's Super League and have already made three signings this summer, including Harrop and her former Birmingham team-mate Rachel Williams.

Harrop, who has made 135 appearances in the WSL, says she hopes to use her experience to help the younger players coming through at Spurs.