Ryan Jackson: Gillingham re-sign defender for second spell with club

Ryan Jackson spent the past three seasons with Colchester United

Gillingham have re-signed defender Ryan Jackson for a second spell with the club following his release by League Two side Colchester United.

The 30-year-old played for the Gills between 2015 and 2017 and made 80 appearances during his first stint.

"I'm happy to be back; I really enjoyed my time here before so it was a a no-brainer to come back," Jackson said.

Jackson featured in both legs of Colchester's League Two play-off semi-final defeat by Exeter in June.