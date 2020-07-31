SPFL's Neil Doncaster: Scottish football season faces 'season of issues'

The opening weeks of the Premiership season will be played behind closed doors

Scottish football faces "a season of issues", but SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster says the game is "as well equipped" as it can be to deal with it.

The 2020-21 Scottish Premiership campaign begins on Saturday, behind closed doors until at least September.

Testing for players and staff is in place - with two positives so far - but Doncaster says uncertainty reigns.

"The only certainty is that we don't know how this is going to progress," he told BBC Scotland.

"We're as well-equipped as we can be, with a good testing regime in place and that itself will cause issues over the season, so we're expecting it to be a season of issues, absolutely."

Doncaster welcomed the news that some fans may be able to return to stadiums from 14 September.

In the interim, many season-ticket holders can only watch their teams on digital streams, while fans can also buy single games by pay per view.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said some test events could take place earlier than 14 September to iron out any potential issues.

"We're working very closely with the government to look at the detail of what it means, but the prospect of having fans back in September, with run up events before that, is really important," Doncaster said.

"I think is really important that we get clarity on that as soon as possible."

'Fans will be lost to the game' - analysis

Scottish Football Supporters' Association chairman Andy Smith

There's huge relief that football is finally breaking out again and the digital options that are available are going to be fantastic. But they're going to change the world - they're not just here for the pandemic.

Turnstile revenue in the top league is just under 50% of all revenues and the bottom leagues is probably about 80%. Even if we're allowed to go back into grounds, some fans will be lost to attending games. Some people will have lost the habit of going. The digital route can hold them.