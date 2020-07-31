Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Morelos, Aberdeen, Edmondson, Leeds, Celtic

Lille are set to make a £17m offer for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos, having already agreed terms with the Colombian (Daily Record).

Jordan Jones has been told he is free to leave Rangers, as he is not in manager Steven Gerrard's first-team plans (Daily Record).

Aberdeen are looking to close a last-minute loan deal for Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson after both Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main were ruled out of their Premiership opener with Rangers (Scottish Sun - print edition; Press & Journal).

The Scottish FA will lobby the Scottish government to have some fans inside Hampden for the national team's Nations League opener against Israel (Scottish Daily Mail - print edition).

Former Celtic and Rangers midfielder Liam Burt is close to joining Barnsley after leaving Parkhead (Daily Record - print edition).

Former Rangers defender Craig Moore says his old side need a settled central defence and three strikers to stop Celtic completing 10-in-a-row (Herald).