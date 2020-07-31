Peter Moore: Liverpool chief executive to leave Premier League champions

Moore (right) celebrates with defender Virgil van Dijk after the Fifa Club World Cup win over Flamengo in December

Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore is set to step down at the end of August after three years in the role.

He will be replaced by Billy Hogan, currently the club's managing director and chief commercial officer.

Moore has overseen the club's first Premier League title, Champions League success and a Fifa Club World Cup win.

"It's been a phenomenal achievement by the manager, players and staff. The team fully deserves the plaudits and recognition," he said.

"The memories I will cherish forever."

Moore, who previously worked for technology firms Sega, Microsoft and EA and sportswear giant Reebok, is returning to the United States.

"I came back to Liverpool in 2017 having been in the US for over 30 years and it's been such a special experience," he added.