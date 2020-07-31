Premier League looking at 'clinical passports' for fans - Masters

Masters says the return of fans would "boost to the whole game's economic viability"

The Premier League is looking at "clinical passports" to help get fans back into stadiums to watch matches, says chief executive Richard Masters.

The English top flight restarted in June and completed the 2019-20 season without supporters because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Masters, writing in The Times, said the Premier League was "willing to see how we can support the development of 'clinical passports' - an app-based system that looks at all symptoms and other Covid-19 contributing factors".

The 2020-21 season is scheduled to start on 12 September.

Professor James Calder - who has chaired the cross-sport working group with government and health officials on the return to sport - recently told BBC Sport that sports events are highly unlikely to have full capacity crowds this year.

He added that the whole of the next football season in England could be played in front of reduced capacities and crowd sizes could be further impacted if chanting is proven to heighten transmission risk.

Masters said the Premier League had a club working group liaising with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority and medical experts looking at "practical solutions" for the return of supporters.

He added a "wide-ranging fan consultation" was also taking place and their attendance at games would help provide a "boost to the whole game's economic viability in these challenging times".

"We are prepared to help lead football through trials of what is possible, investing in technology and best-practice steps to reduce risk and make the return of fans to grounds viable," said Masters.

"Test and trace will provide crucial support for getting fans back into the stands. We will urge supporters to be responsible and engage with this programme, helping to make football environments as safe as possible.

"We are considering all areas of a match day, from ticketing solutions, stadium seating allocation configuration and timed entries, to temperature checks and an in-seat food and drink service for fans.

"We will work with local authorities and clubs to seek solutions to local transport challenges such as introducing additional car parking and secure bicycle spaces and implementing park-and-walk schemes."