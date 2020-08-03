Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga: Who were the winners and losers post-lockdown?

Manchester City and Norwich feature heavily in the post-lockdown statistics - for contrasting reasons

Who won the most games? Who scored the most goals? Did anyone fail to pick up even a single point?

The football seasons that resumed after their pandemic-enforced suspension have finally been completed and BBC Sport, with the help of Gracenote's head of sports analysis Simon Gleave, takes a look how teams from across Europe's top footballing countries got on.

The post-lockdown winners and losers

Bayern Munich were the only team from Europe's best six footballing countries to win all of their league matches after returning to complete the league

The return to action following the lockdown threw up mixed form from teams across Europe, with some hitting the ground running straight from the off and others appearing to have just risen from a three-month slumber.

Who were the lockdown kings? Bayern Munich were immediately on it, winning all nine of their games after football's return on their way to the Bundesliga title.

Real Madrid also picked up from where they left off as a run of 10 wins in 11 games secured the Spanish giants La Liga.

Interestingly, the champions in England and Italy's top flight - Liverpool and Juventus - did not feature in the top 10 best performances from Europe's top six countries following football's return, but both did enough to secure their respective titles.

Instead, Manchester City were the best performing Premier League side and Atalanta were the form team of Serie A.

Leeds United made sure of their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence with the best form in England, averaging 2.44 points per game to win the Championship title.

Best performances since the return of football - Europe's top six countries* Team Competition P W D L F A Pts Pts per game Source: Gracenote, A Nielsen Company Bayern Munich Bundesliga 9 9 0 0 27 6 27 3 Real Madrid La Liga 11 10 1 0 21 6 31 2.82 Atalanta Serie A 12 9 3 0 28 12 30 2.50 AC Milan Serie A 11 8 3 0 32 12 27 2.45 Leeds Championship 9 7 1 1 21 5 22 2.44 Man City Premier League 10 8 0 2 34 4 24 2.40 Man Utd Premier League 9 6 3 0 22 6 21 2.33 Brentford Championship 9 7 0 2 16 5 21 2.33 Atletico Madrid La Liga 11 7 4 0 20 6 25 2.27 FC Porto Primeira Liga 10 7 1 2 24 6 22 2.20

*Teams from the top two leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal, if they returned, are included in this table. France would have been included but the remainder of their season was cancelled. Play-off matches and cup matches are excluded.

Who had a return to forget? That will be Norwich, who lost all nine of their games as they were relegated from the Premier League.

The Canaries were the only team in the top two divisions of Europe's top six countries who failed to pick up a single point following football's return.

Worst performances since the return of football - Europe's top six countries Team Competition P W D L F A Pts Pts per game Source: Gracenote, A Nielsen Company Norwich Premier League 9 0 0 9 1 23 0 0 SPAL Serie A 11 0 2 9 6 30 2 0.18 Schalke Bundesliga 9 0 2 7 5 22 2 0.22 Livorno Serie B 10 1 0 9 7 22 3 0.30 Birmingham Championship 9 0 3 6 6 18 3 0.33 CD Aves Primeira Liga 10 1 1 8 1 21 4 0.40 Hull City Championship 9 1 1 7 8 24 4 0.44 Crystal Palace Premier League 9 1 1 7 5 18 4 0.44 Paderborn Bundesliga 9 0 4 5 7 20 4 0.44 FC Koln Bundesliga 9 0 4 5 12 24 4 0.44

Who scored the most and fewest goals?

Manchester City turned on the style after the Premier League's resumption.

Pep Guardiola's side averaged 3.40 goals per game after hitting an impressive 34 goals in their 10 games.

At the other end of the scale, Norwich and Portuguese side CD Aves were the lowest scorers as they managed just a solitary goal each.

Aves, like Norwich, finished bottom of their league.

Who had the best and worst defences?

As well as scoring goals for fun, Manchester City also boasted the best defence following the restart.

They conceded just four goals in 10 matches and their form bodes well for their hopes of mounting a stronger title challenge next season.

Italian side SPAL had the leakiest defence in Europe's top six countries since leagues returned, conceding 30 goals in 11 matches as they finished bottom of Serie A.

Who had the best turnaround in form?

Cosenza produced an incredible run of form after the restart to avoid relegation from Serie B

Manchester City's statistics are certainly impressive - topping the tables for most points picked up in the Premier League, as well as most goals scored and fewest conceded.

However, Italian side Cosenza perhaps produced the most spectacular turnaround post-lockdown.

The Serie B team had 25 points from 28 games when the league was suspended, leaving them six points from avoiding direct relegation and eight from missing the relegation play-off.

However, Cosenza took 22 points from their 10 matches after the restart and finished 15th, one point above the final direct relegation spot and both relegation play-off places.