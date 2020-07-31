Fulham reach play-off final: Aleksandar Mitrovic may be fit for Wembley - Scott Parker
Fulham hope to call on their leading goalscorer Aleksandar Mitrovic in Tuesday's play-off final against west London rivals Brentford at Wembley.
A hamstring issue kept the Serbian out of the semi-final against Cardiff, which Fulham won 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-1 second-leg home loss.
However, boss Scott Parker has faith that the 26-goal front man can feature in the final at Wembley.
"He was close on Thursday, but wasn't quite ready," Parker said.
"He was probably the loudest voice I could hear up in the stands, roaring the players on and that's what it was all about in the second half, just getting behind each other.
"[Aleksandar] would've been a massive risk for us, so we hope he will be OK for Tuesday."
Neeskens Kebano, who scored in both legs of the semi-final, is another doubt with a hamstring strain but Parker is also hopeful the DR Congo international can overcome his niggle to feature.
After an impressive first-leg display in the Welsh capital, the second leg was at times a nervy affair for the Whites.
Despite Kebano's immediate reply to Curtis Nelson's early header re-establishing a two-goal cushion on aggregate, Bluebirds playmaker Lee Tomlin fired past Marek Rodak early in the second half to set up a tense second period for the hosts.
"At times, we probably fell a bit short at dealing with the onslaught they bring to the game," Parker said. "It made it a bit of an uncomfortable night for us.
"What's most important is we've won the tie on aggregate and now we go again for a final on Tuesday, which will be a completely different game.
"I'm extremely proud to reach a final and when it all settles after tonight, we'll reflect on what we've achieved as a team."
Some of Fulham's squad have recent experience of winning a play-off final, with Mitrovic and Tom Cairney among those to have featured in the club's Wembley win over Aston Villa in 2018.