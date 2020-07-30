Louise Thompson becomes first female to referee Intermediate Cup final

Louise will be assisted by Vicky Finlay and Rachel Greer in the Intermediate Cup final

Louise Thompson will become the first female to referee the Intermediate Cup final on Thursday evening.

The FIFA referee will be in the middle as Dollingstown take on Newington in the decider at Annagh United's Tandragee Road ground.

She will be joined by female assistants in Vicky Finlay and Rachel Greer.

The women became the first all-female trio to officiate an Irish Cup tie when they took charge of Newry City against Bangor in January.

"The Irish FA welcomes and positively encourages more females and ex-players to start refereeing," Trevor Moutray, the Irish FA's Head of Refereeing, said.

"There are no barriers or obstacles, as demonstrated by the progress and success tonight's match officials have achieved."