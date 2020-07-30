Daniel Gyollai: Peterborough United sign former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper
Peterborough United have signed Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Daniel Gyollai on a free transfer.
The 23-year-old Hungarian, who joined the Latics from Stoke last summer, has signed a two-year contract with the League One side.
"The club has a real history of bringing young players through and giving them a chance," he told the Peterborough website.
"I just can't wait to get started and challenge for the number one shirt."
