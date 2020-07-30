Kilmarnock eye another goalkeeper, but Danny Rogers aims to be No.1

Danny Rogers is "excited" to be starting a new challenge after leaving Aberdeen

Danny Rogers believes he can prove himself good enough to be a Premiership regular even with a rival goalkeeper poised to join him at Rugby Park.

Manager Alex Dyer says "there will be one in the building" ahead of Saturday's Premiership kick-off.

Rogers signed a one-year contract on Wednesday, having exited Aberdeen after four appearances in nine years.

"I think I surprised a few people while on trial and it obviously shows people believe in me," the 26-year-old said.

"I have done the Championship, played a few games in the Premiership and now I want to be recognised as a Premiership goalkeeper."

Rogers had loan spells with Airdrieonians, Dumbarton, Falkirk, St Mirren and Greenock Morton, where he believes he was back to his best last season.

The Irishman made four top-flight appearances with St Mirren two years ago but stressed that: "It turned out I was playing through games with a serious knee injury, so that set me back and I never realised how long it would take to get back your full confidence."

Rather than look back at his time at Pittodrie with regret, he is thankful for "a great education" from goalkeeping coaches Jim Leyton and Gordon Marshall and is "excited for a fresh start" having realised he was not being considered as a first-team regular.

Rogers said he had some enquiries from English clubs but was not prepared to wait around with the season there just finished and with so much uncertainty over the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It causes a lot of anxiety because I've been at Aberdeen for nine years and never had to go find a new club and I thought to myself - what are the chances that this is the year?" he said. "I know there's a lot of free agents out there in the goalkeeping department, so to get something so early, I am really chuffed."

Kilmarnock lost four goalkeepers this summer - Jan Kiprivec, the experienced Jamie MacDonald and young Devlin Mackay being released, while on-loan Laurentiu Branescu returned to Juventus.

Manager Dyer added: "I'm just about to bring a goalkeeper in any time now. Whether he will be ready for Saturday or not, we'll have to wait and see, but there will be one in the building - definitely.

"Also, we want to bring in another couple of positions, but I don't want to say anything about the others."