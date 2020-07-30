Scottish Premiership clubs vote for five substitutions for 2020-21

Premiership clubs will be allowed to make five substitutions from Saturday

Scottish Premiership clubs have voted to increase the number of useable substitutions from three to five during the new season starting on Saturday.

Despite being able to make five changes, teams will only be allowed to stop play to make a substitution three times per game.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said the move was to combat the "additional strain" on players.

The change is only for the 2020-21 season.

A total of nine players will be allowed on the bench, as the SPFL responded to a temporary amendment to Law 3 made by the International Football Association Board (Ifab).

"Player welfare was at the forefront of our decision to recommend this change and it is vital that we recognise the additional strain being placed on players as we embark on the 2020/21 season," Doncaster said.

He added that the SPFL board will now prepare a resolution for clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two to determine whether they will follow suit before their seasons start on 17 October.

The resolution for Premiership teams required 75% of the clubs to back it.

The increase to five substitutions had already been approved for the League Cup and Challenge Cup.