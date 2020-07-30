Rhian Brewster: Swansea City hope to land Liverpool striker on second loan

Rhian Brewster scored his first goal for Swansea in his second appearance for the club, against Wigan

Steve Cooper is hopeful Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster will return to Swansea City next season.

Brewster, 20, scored 11 goals in 22 games after joining Swansea on loan in January.

He has been touted as a target for Premier League clubs in 2020-21 - but Cooper believes Swansea stand a genuine chance of securing another loan deal.

"It goes without saying we'd really like to keep Rhian," said Swans head coach Cooper.

"I know he is happy, he enjoys the way we work and the way we play. He definitely thrives off the belief we give him.

"If Liverpool decide to put him out on loan again, we would like to think we will be more than in the mix to get him."

Former Liverpool academy boss Cooper worked with Brewster when he was England Under-17 coach.

It was that link which saw Swansea seal Brewster's signature in January, and it is understood the player is keen on the idea of spending another year at the Liberty Stadium.

Liverpool have indicated to Swansea that another deal for Brewster is a strong possibility, although it may be that Jurgen Klopp does not make a final decision until pre-season.

"We have a very good relationship with Liverpool and we have spoken openly about the idea of continuing the loan," Cooper added.

"They have been positive with the conversations but in the end they will decide what they want to do.

"I think Liverpool have gone on the record about how pleased they have been with the loan and how productive it's been for Rhian and for Liverpool.

"It's definitely been the same for us. Everybody has benefited from him being here - both him and the football club.

"I know he's loved already by the supporters and that's mutual. He's very well liked around the football club. He's not just a good player - he's a really good lad."

Brewster is one of six players whose loan spells are over after Swansea's season ended with play-off defeat by Brentford on Wednesday night.

Swansea are confident Marc Guehi's loan from Chelsea will be extended by another year, while Cooper remains upbeat about the chances of Newcastle allowing Freddie Woodman to agree a second season-long loan.

But it appears unlikely at this stage that Chelsea's Conor Gallagher will be returning to Wales, while Ben Wilmot and Aldo Kalulu will head back to Watford and Basel respectively.

Swansea must now decide the fate of their five out-of-contract senior players - Erwin Mulder, Kyle Naughton, Mike van der Hoorn, Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge.

Cooper has stated he wants Naughton and Routledge to stay, but it may well be the end of the road at Swansea for Mulder, van der Hoorn and Dyer.