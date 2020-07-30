St Mirren miss four days of training due to positive coronavirus test

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin told reporters his side missed four "valuable days" of training

St Mirren missed four days of training in the build up to their Premiership opener at home to Livingston due to coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Seven of the club's staff tested positive for Covid-19 last week, but six were given the all clear after re-testing.

It meant their final pre-season match against St Johnstone was cancelled.

"We spoke about the importance of not letting these things affect us," said manager Jim Goodwin.

"That kind of situation is going to occur regularly. Sometimes the samples aren't quite as accurate as maybe they should be, sometimes swabs are infected or contaminated. Unfortunately that's just the way it is."

Before St Mirren's six 'false positives' were reported, Hibernian's friendly with Ross County had to be cancelled due to a delay in receiving test results, while Rangers' match with Motherwell was delayed by two hours for the same reason.

The Premiership season begins on Saturday, with St Mirren hosting Livingston that afternoon.

And Goodwin believes clubs will have to deal with disruption effectively throughout the season.

"We aren't going to point the finger at any one person or the company carrying out the tests," the Irishman added.

"The club or team that deals with that side of things I think will be all right.

"We can't have any excuses, it hasn't been ideal. We missed out on four valuable days, but players were able to do fitness programs to keep themselves ticking over."