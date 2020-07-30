Coronavirus: Football Association of Wales abandons all cup competitions

The New Saints, who won the 2019 Welsh Cup, were due to face Prestatyn in the semi-finals.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has terminated its remaining cup competitions for the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision brings an end to the JD Welsh Cup, FAW Women's Cup, FAW Amateur Trophy, FAW Youth Cup, FAW U16 Girls' Cup and the FAW Regions' Cup.

As a result, no champions will be declared for the 2019-20 season.

Welsh Cup winners usually qualify for Europe but that was changed when the FAW ended its league seasons in May.

Bala and New Saints will both go into Europa League qualifying along with Barry Town, who finish fourth and take the nominated spot for the Welsh Cup.

The FAW's National Cup Board has now decided that all its other competitions will be abandoned too.

A statement from the FAW read: "The Cup Board expressed their sympathies to the remaining clubs in communications to them today (30 July) and explained that the outstanding prize money will be distributed equally in the respective competitions.

"A key consideration by the Cup Board was sporting integrity, in that squads are now changing in preparation for the 2020-21 season and will therefore be different to those competing in the competitions during the 2019-20 season.

"The current Welsh Government Regulations continue to prevent clubs from participating competitively and as the pandemic situation continues, the available dates to reschedule the competition has also become problematic as the FAW plans for a return to football with the 2020-21 season."