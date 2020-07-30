Kieran Dowell: Norwich sign midfielder from Everton

Kieran Dowell scored a hat-trick in an 8-0 win against Hull on 14 July, while on loan at Wigan

Norwich have signed midfielder Kieran Dowell from Everton on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Derby and Wigan, is a graduate of the Everton youth system.

Dowell , capped 17 times by England's Under-21s, made five senior appearances for the Toffees.

"It's a massive step in my career, which is why I had to make sure it's the right decision for me," he said of his move to Carrow Road.

Dowell, who made his Premier League debut against Norwich in 2016, added: "There was a bit of interest [from other clubs] towards the end of the season and when Norwich came up, with the history of the club and what they've got going on with the boss and the players they've got here, I think it was a really good fit for me."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke said: "I'm very pleased with this transfer because Kieran is full of potential.

"He's a young player on his way up and has experience on the international stage."