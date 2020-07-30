Stine Larsen: Aston Villa Women sign Denmark striker

Stine Larsen previously won three Danish league titles and has played in 16 Women's Champions League games

Aston Villa Women have signed Denmark striker Stine Larsen as they prepare for the Women's Super League season.

The 24-year-old joins Villa following the expiry of her contract at French club FC Fleury 91.

She helped Denmark reach the final of Euro 2017 and has scored 13 times in 45 senior international appearances.

Larsen is the seventh summer signing for Villa, who are preparing for their first season as a fully-professional, top-flight side.

Villa boss Gemma Davies told the club website: "Stine is a traditional number nine who likes to operate inside the 18-yard box. She has an eye for goal and is dominant both aerially and with her feet."