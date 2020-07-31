Irish Cup final: Glentoran manager McDermott rejects 'favourites' tag for decider

Glentoran players celebrate their Irish Cup semi-final win over Cliftonville after a penalty shoot-out

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Friday 31 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says his side do not go into Friday's Irish Cup final against Ballymena United as favourites despite their superior league form during the 2019-20 season.

The Glens ended fifth in the curtailed Premiership campaign, 31 points better off than their final opponents.

"We're playing a team that finished second the previous league season and won a tie in Europe," said McDermott.

"We don't become favourites by just doing well for a period of time."

"It's a cup final and we have won nothing in recent years since the 2015 Irish Cup. There are no favourites here.

"Ballymena have had bad spells with injuries but they are working with the same squad they did so well with in 2018-19."

Cup win would be 'massive achievement'

McDermott is hoping to mark his first full season in charge by securing his first trophy a year and a half after taking up the reins and beginning the business of transforming the fortunes of the east Belfast club.

A 23rd Irish Cup victory for the Glens would also ensure European football for the first time since 2015.

"To get to the final is outstanding, a big achievement given where the club was at - struggling financially and on a downward spiral," added the Glentoran boss.

"To get to a big final in year one was not part of our goals so to get there is a bonus, although the underdog tag remains.

"There was a lack of hope about the club but that hope has grown throughout the season - we have assembled a competitive squad capable of challenging.

"If we are lucky enough to pick up the trophy it will be a massive achievement and put us on a different trajectory.

"It will show the fans we are heading in the right direction, as well as securing European football and the rewards that come with that."

The Glens will again be without Conor Pepper, who has been injured and looks to be on his way out of the club, plus Caolan Marron, Seanan Clucas and Andy Mitchell, who are cup-tied.

'We start as underdogs' - Jeffrey

Ballymena United go into the showpiece encounter in the hope of clinching a first Irish Cup success in 1989 and European football for the third time in four seasons.

The Sky Blues are taking part in their 10th domestic cup final in eight years, having contested four League Cup deciders, four County Antrim Shield finals and an Irish Cup final since 2012 - in addition to a Europa League play-off win over Glenavon.

Their most recent Irish Cup final appearance saw them go down 2-1 to Glenavon in 2014 and the Braidmen have lost all three league encounters against Glentoran this term.

For Ballymena manager David Jeffrey, he is chasing an eighth Irish Cup victory as a manager and a remarkable 33rd trophy success.

David Jeffrey has been manager of Ballymena United since March 2016

"You can learn from every situation, every experience - the ecstasy of winning the League Cup in 2017 and the Europa League play-off to the pain and hurt of playing tremendously well yet losing out in the County Antrim Shield final in January," said Jeffrey.

"Glentoran go in as favourites but this represents a new opportunity after a really challenging season and we will give of our very best.

"Getting to the final has given the fans and the town a lift. I could sense the joy and happiness winning the semi-final brought and was content to have played a part in getting Ballymena to a final.

"There was a satisfaction that all the hard work, planning and preparation had come together.

"There is no doubt we start as underdogs - Glentoran passed the ball well, very slickly, against Cliftonville and you can see the progress they have made."