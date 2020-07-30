England women will not take part in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

England won the SheBelieves Cup in 2019

England women will not play in next year's SheBelieves Cup in the USA, the Football Association has confirmed.

The decision has been made "based on existing uncertainties around the future trend of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Technical factors and travel logistics during a tight international window were also considered when making the decision, the FA said.

England have competed in the event each year since its inception in 2016 and were crowned champions in 2019.

The SheBelieves Cup is an invitational tournament held in the USA every year around February or March and includes four teams.

The Lionesses' autumn fixtures will be announced "in due course", the FA said.

In a statement, the FA added: "The clear focus for our technical team will be to deliver an international fixture programme which provides the best possible performance outcomes for the Lionesses as we begin a crucial three-year period building to the home Uefa European Championship in 2022 and Fifa Women's World Cup in 2023."