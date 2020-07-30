Andrea Pirlo returns to Juventus as Under-23 manager

Andrea Pirlo played 164 games for Juventus between 2011 and 2015, scoring 19 goals

Juventus have appointed legendary former midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their new Under-23 manager.

The 41-year-old, regarded as one of the finest players of his generation, has been out of the game since retiring as a player in 2017.

Pirlo won 116 caps for Italy, helping them to win the World Cup in 2006.

He won Serie A four times with Juventus after joining from AC Milan, with whom he spent most of his career and won two Champions League and two league titles.

Pirlo left Juventus in 2015, finishing his playing career in Major League Soccer at New York City FC.