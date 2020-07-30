Nathan Ake: Man City £40m bid for defender accepted by Bournemouth

Relegated Bournemouth have accepted a £40m bid from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake.

It is understood there is an additional £1m in add-ons as part of the deal.

Netherlands international Ake, 25, joined Bournemouth in 2017 for a club record fee and has made 121 appearances for the Cherries.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been targeting at least one centre-back to bolster his squad next season and Ake has been a target for a while.

Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League after finishing 18th, while Manchester City finished runners-up.

More to follow.