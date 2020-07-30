Zlatan Ibrahimovic: 'I’m like Benjamin Button', says AC Milan striker

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored two goals in the 4-1 win over Sampdoria, securing a sixth place finish in the league

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is "like Benjamin Button" but has "always been young, never old" after scoring twice in a Serie A victory over Sampdoria on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old has scored nine goals for the club since rejoining in January following a move from LA Galaxy.

The ex-Manchester United star's contract expires at the end of the Italian season.

"People tell me I'm old and tired but I'm just getting warmed up," he said.

Ibrahimovic was referencing the main character in a 2008 Oscar-winning film about a man - played by actor Brad Pitt - who ages in reverse.

AC Milan remain unbeaten since the league restarted following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are guaranteed to finish in sixth place with one game remaining but must go through the qualifying rounds of the Europa League next season.

"It's obvious that Ibra has been very important for our improvement, although it wasn't just his arrival, it was also the work we did in the previous months," said Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

"[Ibrahimovic] tells me that he feels good, that he's happy, and he proves it with the work he does every day."