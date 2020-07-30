League of Ireland: Derry manager Devine relishing restart against Sligo

Derry resume in seventh place and four points ahead of Sligo

Airtricity Premier Division: Derry City v Sligo Rovers Venue: Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium Date: Friday 31 July Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and BBC Sport website

Candystripes boss Declan Devine says his players are "chomping at the bit" as they prepare to return to Premier Division action against Sligo Rovers.

Derry go into Friday's home game in seventh after four games while Sligo were bottom and without a point before the Covid-19 shutdown in March.

"I'm delighted football's back, returning to getting your game plan in place and picking a team," said Devine.

"I think Sligo will have a real go at us, but we've done our work on them."

He added: "Sligo will also believe they have a chance of coming here and getting a result. We have to turn up and perform and every game has to be treated on its merits.

"This is going to be completely different from before the break as everyone needs the points. I think when teams go in front they will try to sit in and hold on for the points, but I believe we'll be a match for anyone coming to the Brandywell."

"I think they will come here and have a real go at us, but we've done our work on them and we know them well. We've had a couple of extra weeks in terms of fitness and we've got to concentrate on ourselves and start the match well."

Junior missing

Sligo will arrive with Johnny Dunleavy back in the squad but new signing and former Derry forward Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe is not available due to Covid-19 quarantining.

The match will be played behind closed doors as the league resumes with its existing format remaining, each team playing 18 matches in total followed by a promotion and relegation play-off.

Ibrahim Meite and Jake Dunwoody were the latest of the new arrivals at the Brandywell

"We've put a lot of work into the last couple of weeks and the players are chomping at the bit to get back into competitive action," added Devine.

"It's taken time in other leagues for teams to get up and running - we cannot afford to do that as we've got a shortened league and it's a bit of a sprint.

"We know coming out on Friday evening there will be no supporters there and it will be different but we train there every day and we know what it's like when the place is empty.

"Our fans will be tuned in or watching and having an opinion on the game. We will still be judged, so we understand that every supporter will see these games, so while there will be no noise we still have to deliver."