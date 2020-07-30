What makes Marshall Gilliespie's Irish Cup top 10?

Will be be Ballymena or Glentoran who get their hands on the the Irish Cup on Friday?

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Friday 31 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster

Stats king Marshall Gillespie delves into the Irish Cup record books ahead of Friday's decider between Ballymena and Glentoran.

From the first final way back in 1880 to the present day, it's a competition which has delivered excitement and drama throughout its long history.

And of course plenty of facts and stats to get your teeth into...

Irish Cup history

The Irish Cup (1880) is the fourth oldest domestic cup competition in the world, behind the FA Cup (1871), Scottish Cup (1873) and the Welsh Cup (1877).

Since the Irish Cup was launched, in 1880 there have been 165 games played in the final, (136 plus 29 replays) producing a total of 447 goals.

Linfield have reached the final on 64 occasions, winning the cup a total of 43 times, more than any other club, with their nearest rivals being Glentoran who have captured the trophy on 22 occasions.

The biggest ever win in the final of the competition was Linfield's 10-1 demolition of Bohemians on 23rd March 1895 at Solitude, with Joe McAllen and Bob Milne both hitting hat-tricks.

After five attempts, Larne are still waiting to celebrate an Irish Cup triumph. They first reached the last two of the competition in 1928, losing 1-0 to Willowfield; they lost by similar scorelines to Glentoran in 1935 and 1987, Ballymena United in 1989 and then suffered a 5-1 defeat to Portadown in 2005 despite going a goal up in just three minutes.

Distillery were the first team to win the cup in three consecutive years (1884-86) while Linfield have achieved this feat three times (1890-93, 2006-08 and 2010-12), however, it is Glentoran who hold the record having won it in four years in a row between 1985 and 1988.

Ballymena United in the final

Friday's encounter with Glentoran will see Ballymena United partake in their 16th Irish Cup final since they were originally formed back in 1928.

Ballymena, as they were then known, were to win the Irish Cup at the first attempt when they surprisingly beat Belfast Celtic (who would finish the league campaign unbeaten) 2-1 in the 1929 final, which was played at Solitude.

Amazingly the Braidmen played in three successive finals in the first three years of their existence, but they failed to follow up on that 1929 success by losing the subsequent two deciders to Linfield.

In total they have met seven different clubs in their 15 finals - the team they have crossed swords with the most being Linfield, whom they have encountered six times, though only once have they come out on top which was in 1958 when they ran out 2-0 winners at the Oval.

United have contested the final with Glenavon a total of four times, winning two and losing two, while they have managed to beat Belfast Celtic, Carrick Rangers and Larne, but lost their contests with Ards and this year's opponents Glentoran.

Seven of Ballymena's Irish Cup finals have been played at Windsor Park though they have only been victorious in three of them; 1940 (v Glenavon, 2-0); 1981 (v Glenavon, 1-0) and 1984 (v Carrick Rangers, 4-1).

Glentoran in the final

When Glentoran take the field at Windsor Park against Ballymena United, it will be their 42nd appearance in the Irish Cup final since their first 124 years ago.

The 'Cock 'n Hens' have a tremendous recent history in the competition, but despite making their first final in 1896 they did not register a victory until 1914 when they defeated old foes Linfield 3-1 at Grosvenor Park.

Over the intervening 53 years the Glens made it through to 20 finals, winning just seven of them, but from 1973 to 2001 they reached the last two of the competition 11 times lifting the trophy on each occasion.

The east Belfast outfit won the cup for the 22nd and last time five years ago when a second-half David Scullion goal gave them a narrow 1-0 win over Portadown at the Oval.

David Scullion parades the Irish Cup in front of Glens fans after his goal secured victory in the 2015 final

Glentoran's 'Big Two' rivals Linfield are the opponents they have faced most frequently in the final, having played the Blues on no fewer than 15 occasions, though only seven of those encounters have ended in a Glens victory.

In their 41 previous finals Glentoran have scored 47 goals and conceded 45, while 10 of their 22 Irish Cup successes have ended in 1-0 scorelines.

Scoring substitutes

Since the introduction of substitutes into the game in the mid-sixties only seven have ever managed to score a goal in an Irish Cup Final, three of them being Glentoran players!

The first player to manage this feat was Glentoran's Paul Millar, now assistant manager to Mick McDermott at the Oval, who hit the winner in a 2-1 victory over Coleraine in the 1986 decider.

The other two Glens players to repeat the achievement were midfielder Raymond Morrison, who scored the final goal of the 3-0 win over Portadown in 1990 and Ian Gilzean, who famously scored the only goal of the game in extra-time, also against the Ports, in the final of 2000.

The remaining four players to have come off the bench and find the net in a final have been Linfield's Ian McCoosh in the 3-1 victory over Carrick Rangers in 1995, Mark Patton for Glenavon versus Ballymena United in 2014 and Coleraine's Aaron Burns in the 3-1 win over Cliftonville in 2018.

The last player on the list is Crusaders' Ross Clarke, whose goal just a minute after his introduction into last season's contest with Championship side Ballinamallard United, is the fastest ever by a substitute!

The smile says it all as Ross Clarke celebrates his goal against the Mallards

Father and son

The first time a father and son played together in an Irish Cup final was when Matt Wilson and his offspring Bob filled the full-back positions for Distillery in their 5-0 win over Wellington Park in 1884.

They also played together in the 1886 final when they beat Limavady 1-0 at Ballynafeigh and were both regular fixtures in the Whites starting XI between 1884 and 1886.

Matt 'Daddy' Wilson played right-back for Distillery for six seasons making 82 appearances for the club (23 competitive) as well as winning three Ireland caps, his first in a 5-0 defeat to Scotland in 1884 when he was already in his 40s.

His son Bob, who played as a left-back, went on to win three consecutive Irish Cup winners medals with the Whites between 1884 and 1886 and made 78 appearances for the club (22 competitive) before joining Cliftonville.

While at the Reds he picked up a fourth Irish Cup medal when the north Belfast outfit defeated his former club 2-1 in the final in 1888, the same year he collected his only international cap in a 10-2 reverse to Scotland.

Most winners medals

When Bob Milne helped Linfield to a 5-0 victory over Derry Celtic in the 1904 Irish Cup final, it was his ninth winners medal in the competition, a record that still stands to this day.

However, Milne, who was a soldier with the Gordon Highlanders when he was posted to Belfast, actually won his first Irish Cup medal with the army outfit when they defeated Cliftonville 3-0 in the 1890 decider at Ulsterville.

After joining Linfield that same year, Milne went on to enjoy unparalleled success in the cup, winning the trophy with the Blues on eight occasions between 1891 and 1904, the only blip being a 3-2 defeat to Distillery in the 1894 final.

The only players to come close to Milne's impressive haul are two other Linfield legends, Noel Bailie and William Murphy, who both lifted the trophy eight times during their careers.

Bailie, who played 1,103 games for the south Belfast club, appeared in 10 finals for the Blues, the last of his eight successes coming as an unused substitute in the 2011 win over Crusaders.

Noel Bailie lifts the Irish Cup for the final time in 2011 after the Blues overcame Crusaders

Meanwhile, William Murphy played in eight finals for Linfield, coming out on top in seven of them. His eighth win in the competition came when he was a Glenavon player following the Lurgan Blues victory over Ballymena United in 2014.

Hat-trick heroes

The last player to score a hat-trick in an Irish Cup final was, of course, Andy Waterworth when Linfield eased past Coleraine 3-0 at Windsor Park in 2017.

Waterworth's treble against the Bannsiders was the first in a final since Billy McAvoy's four-goal haul for Ards against Distillery 48 years previously.

Hat-tricks (or better) are quite a rare occurrence in the final of Northern Ireland's premier cup competition with only nine having been scored over the past 140 years.

The first was by Linfield's Robert Hill, who actually struck four goals in a 7-0 victory over Black Watch, while three years later two more Blues players, Bob Milne and Joe McAllen, bagged hat-tricks in the same match, a feat never since repeated, when they beat Dublin outfit Bohemians 10-1.

Ireland international Sammy Curran hit all three goals in Belfast Celtic's 3-2 win over Linfield in 1926, while the legendary Joe Bambrick scored all four in Linfield's 4-3 success against Ballymena in 1930, just seven weeks after chalking up a double hat-trick for Ireland in their 7-0 rout of Wales.

The two remaining players to record hat-tricks in the final have been Belfast Celtic's Jimmy Turnbull in a 3-0 win over Linfield in 1937 whilst the Blues were also the opponents when Stewart Campbell hit three in their comfortable 5-1 victory at Solitude in 1961.

Three different clubs

Aaron Burns has the opportunity this year with Ballymena United to win the Irish Cup with three different clubs having previously been successful with Linfield (2017) and Coleraine (2018).

Although rare, it is by no means unique for a player to win the competition with three different teams, Sean Ward being the case last term when he was part of the Crusaders side that beat Ballinamallard to add a third medal to his collection having already won with Glentoran (2013 ) and Linfield (2014).

Defender Mark Glendinning, who after three matches, helped Bangor win the cup in 1993 also went on to pick up winner medals with Glenavon in 1997 and Glentoran 2004. Could his son Ross, the Ballymena keeper, add to the family's Irish Cup collection on Friday night?

Ross Glendinning celebrates with team-mates after helping Ballymena to a shoot-out win over Coleraine in Monday's semi-final

Striker David Rainey lifted his first winners medal when at Glentoran as an unused substitute in the 2000 victory over Portadown - he won for the second time in 2009 as Crusaders defeated Cliftonville and finally in 2014, where he once again remained on the bench as Glenavon beat Ballymena.

Defender Gary Smyth's three Irish Cup winners gongs with different clubs came in 1997 for Glenavon, 2001 and 2005 with Glentoran and finally in 2009 when he played his last ever game before retiring from football as Crusaders defeated north Belfast rivals Cliftonville.

Irish Cup firsts

The first occasion that extra-time was ever used in an Irish Cup tie was on the 7 April 1883 when the Moyola Park and Cliftonville third-round contest ended scoreless after 90 minutes.

Therefore a little bit of history was created when, for the first time in Ireland, a further extra 20 minutes was played with Cliftonville eventually winning the tie thanks to a single goal by Irish international Billy McWha.

The first ever double hat-trick in an Irish Cup match came from centre-forward Jack Waring, whose Ulster side beat Glentoran 7-0 in a second-round game at Ballynafeigh on 2 February 1884.

The inaugural Irish Cup final between Moyola Park and Cliftonville in 1881 saw the Castledawson outfit field two sets of brothers, Thomas and Willie Houston and Robert and Mitchell Redmond.

Five years later Limavady bettered that by fielding three sets of brothers in their Cup final clash with Distillery at Ballynafeigh - John and Tom Fleming, Jack and Joe Sherrard and Matt and Bob Douglas. However the Whites also had father and son Matt and Bob Wilson in their line-up to make it probably the most family orientated Irish Cup final in history!

Goals in consecutive finals

As has already been mentioned, Linfield great Bob Milne played in a record-breaking 10 Irish Cup deciders, but he also holds another record of being the first player to score in three consecutive finals.

Milne, who won 28 caps for Ireland despite being born in Scotland, netted a brace of goals for the Blues in their 1893 triumph against Cliftonville and the following year was on target again versus Distillery, ending the sequence with a hat-trick against Bohemians in 1895.

During a period of 14 years, Milne scored eight goals in Irish Cup finals, yet another record - not bad for a centre-half!

In more recent times Glentoran's Gerry Mullan equalled Milne's feat when he found the net in three successive finals for the east Belfast side during the 1980s.

Limavady-born Mullan, who had already scored in the 1983 final versus Linfield, found the net against the Blues again in the 1985 contest which ended in a 1-1 draw at the Oval (though the Glens won the replay).

The following year he opened the Glens account as they recorded a 2-1 victory over Coleraine and he scored in his third consecutive final when he hit the winner in a narrow 1-0 success against Larne at Windsor Park.