Norman Whiteside's 1985 FA Cup-winning shirt goes for £23,000 at auction

Norman Whiteside celebrates scoring the extra-time winner against Everton in the 1985 final

Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend Norman Whiteside has raised almost £200,000 from his memorabilia at auction.

Whiteside famously scored the only goal to clinch FA Cup success for United against Everton in the 1985 final.

The shirt he wore had an estimate of £4,000-£6,000 but when the hammer fell it had gone for £23,000.

"This will go a long way to subsidise my pension that I never really had when I was a player," said the 55-year-old.

Whiteside was just 16 when he made his Red Devils debut and the Belfast midfielder then broke Pele's record as the youngest player at a World Cup when he appeared for Northern Ireland in the 1982 finals aged 17 years and 41 days.

He was earning just £250 a week at Old Trafford at the time and was forced to retire at 26 because of a knee injury after scoring 68 goals in 278 games for United and Everton.

Whiteside's shirt from the game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup was a big hit at the auction

After Wednesday's auction, which far exceeded estimates to raise £194,680, Whiteside added that he was "really delighted with the outcome".

Whiteside's winners' medal from the Wembley final in 1985 topped the money list by fetching £30,000 while his 1983 FA Cup winners' medal was auctioned for £24,000 - at 18 he became the youngest ever goalscorer in a final in the victory over Brighton.

The Northern Ireland shirt he wore against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup went for £18,000 - £10,000 higher than the estimate.