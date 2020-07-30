St Mirren case only positive in Premiership testing

One member of St Mirren's staff tested positive for Covid-19 after six others were found to be 'false positives'

Scottish Premiership clubs - and SWPL side Glasgow City - have recorded just one positive coronavirus test in the last week.

Seven of St Mirren's staff initially tested positive for the virus, but six were given the all clear after further NHS screening.

A total of 715 tests were carried out by clubs between 20-26 July, with the Premiership due to start on Saturday.

The only other positive test in four weeks was at Aberdeen.

However, clubs were reminded of their responsibilities last week after two friendly matches were affected by a delay in receiving test results.

The Scottish FA wrote to Rangers, Motherwell and Hibernian to ask for an explanation for the delays and the Ibrox club have also been asked whether they breached protocols by fielding players who had not received up-to-date results against Dundee United last week.