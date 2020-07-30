Irish Cup final: Schoolteacher has foot in both camps as 'Model' captains aim to be head boy

Kane scored a penalty in the Glens' shoot-out win over Cliftonville in the semi-finals

Sadler's Peaky Blinder Irish Cup final Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Friday 31 July Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Radio Ulster

It was midway through the second half of Monday's second Irish Cup semi-final when the realisation dawned on former schoolteacher John McKeag.

"I turned to my wife and said that if Glentoran beat Cliftonville, then a former Boys' Model pupil will be lifting the Irish Cup," he explained.

The Glens eventually did get through on penalties, of course, meaning captain Marcus Kane will join Ballymena United skipper Jim Ervin in leading their sides into the showpiece occasion on Friday night, live on BBC Two NI.

It will be a poignant moment for the pair who, as well going to the same school, are also from the same area of the Shankill Road as well as being former Linfield team-mates.

Ervin's side drew 1-1 with Coleraine the last four before beating them on penalties

A proud moment, too, for former Northern Ireland Schoolboys' manager McKeag, who taught both players and watched their football development during his 40 years of teaching at the north Belfast school.

"It's quite a unique scenario for both Irish Cup captains to have gone to the same school," said McKeag, who pointed out that Glentoran manager Mick McDermott and Ballymena United assistant boss Bryan McLaughlin are also ex-Model pupils.

"It's a really proud moment for the school. I will be glued to the match on TV - you always get a kick from seeing your former pupils do well.

"I knew Jim a little bit better because I managed his team the whole way through school. When he left for Nottingham Forest, every time he got home for a break he always came into the school to visit us - which says a lot about how great a guy he is.

"Marcus was very outgoing, you could see his leadership qualities from an early age. We played him in midfield because he was such an athlete, in fact he could play nearly any sport and be good at it."

'Jim gave good advice but still kicked me in training'

Kane hit the woodwork with a header during extra time of their semi-final win

Ervin, now 35, used to give Kane, seven years his junior, a lift to training and matches during their three seasons together at Linfield, and it was the start of a friendship that remains strong to this day.

While pointing out that being travelling companions did not spare him from his team-mate's wrath in training, the Glens captain says he has a lot to thank Ervin for.

"Jim would call to my flat on the Shankill and pick me up," Kane explained.

"He gave me great advice that I still try to follow. He's a gentleman, but he's a hard man on the pitch. Even in training - he certainly didn't give me any shortcuts.

"It's something special for the Shankill and for the Boys' Model for us to be the cup final captains. I loved my time at the Model, won lots of trophies and got great coaching from teachers I have a lot of respect for."

Despite having to play a final four days after an intense semi-final, Kane insisted that should not be a factor given what is at stake.

"You have to suck it up. We realise it had to be that close because of the deadline for the European places. I think it will be more a case of who will be mentally fit enough.

"I've been involved in two Irish Cup finals and am now so privileged to be the captain going into this one. To get my hands on that trophy would mean the world to me."

A special moment for us both

Ervin enjoyed multiple trophy successes during his time with Linfield

Looking back, Ervin said he was only too happy to help Kane out - the two families are friends - adding that he has a lot of respect for a player who made the move from Linfield and has gone on to captain the Glens.

"We had plenty of fun travelling together, though I do remember him falling asleep on some of the longer journeys and me having to waken him up," he said.

"I'll look forward to seeing Marcus at Windsor. It's strange when you look back at the different things we are connected with, and it will be a great moment for both of us.

"It's fantastic for the school as well - I saw on Twitter that it will be the first time two past pupils of the school will be the cup final captains. John McKeag was brilliant with me, he really helped me with my football."

Friday will be Ervin's sixth Irish Cup final, but his first as captain, having won four with the Blues and been in the Ballymena side that lost in the 2014 final to Glenavon.

"It's incredible to be playing in another final. It will be special to do it as captain. but if we don't get a win then it will be an anti-climax."

That won't be the case for McKeag and a lot of his teacher colleagues. They have a head boy in both camps, of course.