Aston Villa appoint Johan Lange as new sporting director

Johan Lange (left) has worked alongside Stale Solbakken (right) at FC Copenhagen and Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa have appointed FC Copenhagen technical director Johan Lange as their new sporting director.

Lange, 40, replaces Jesus Garcia Pitarch, who left Villa on Monday a day after the club secured Premier League survival on the final day.

His arrival is part of their strategy to avoid similar struggles in the Premier League next season.

Villa conducted an end-of-season review of their transfer policy after spending £118m on new players last summer.

Many of those players failed to meet expectations, with Villa subsequently signing goalkeeper Pepe Reina, midfielder Danny Drinkwater and striker Mbwana Samatta in January.

Lange has experience of English football having worked as assistant to Stale Solbakken during his spell as manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the 2012-13 season.

Villa's four-game unbeaten run at the end of the season saw them to safety, with Sunday's 1-1 draw at West Ham one of eight points they earned in that time.