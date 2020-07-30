Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Toney, Johnston, Rangers, Hearts, McCulloch

Peterborough United chief Barry Fry has told Celtic to stop "piddling about" over Ivan Toney, because he could make them £50million (Scottish Sun).

Mikey Johnston is a major doubt for Celtic's Champions League qualifying campaign due to a calf injury (Scottish Sun).

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz looks set to face Rangers in the Europa League last 16 in Germany despite interest from Chelsea (Bild via Daily Record).

Liverpool's title victory can inspire Steven Gerrard to emulate the feat with Rangers (The Times - subscription required).

Ally McCoist insists Rangers would find it very difficult to reject a huge offer for Alfredo Morelos on the eve of the new season - because he's still not convinced his former club can trust their striker's discipline (Daily Record).

Hearts are in talks with Lee McCulloch and hope to appoint him as Robbie Neilson's assistant in the next few days, while they are waiting to see if the Dundee United coach Gordon Forrest leaves Tannadice too (Edinburgh Evening News).