Conor Gallagher: Chelsea midfielder open to Swansea City return next season

Conor Gallagher (right) was part of England's 2017 Under-17 World Cup-winning squad coached by Steve Cooper

Conor Gallagher says he would be happy to return to Swansea City next season but admits his future is uncertain.

The 20-year-old spent the first half of last season at Charlton before being recalled by parent club Chelsea and moving on loan to Swansea in January.

However the midfielder is now set to return to London after Swansea's season came to an end with their second-leg play-off defeat against Brentford.

"Swansea's a great club, why not? I've enjoyed my time here," said Gallagher.

"I've had a great second half of the season which I've really enjoyed.

"But I don't know what will happen next season with Chelsea."

Like Gallagher, defeat by Brentford sees a number of players' time at Swansea come to an end for now as their loans expire.

Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster and Gallagher's Chelsea team-mate Marc Guehi all started Wednesday night's defeat, with Brewster scoring the 11th goal of his 22-game loan spell.

Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, Watford defender Ben Wilmot and Basel winger Aldo Kalulu are the other Swansea loanees who will now return to their parent clubs.

And Gallagher told of his and the club's disappointment following Wednesday's defeat at Griffin Park.

"Everyone is gutted. We blew it. We worked so hard to get here and we were not good enough and it showed," he said.

"They're obviously a top side so we knew we'd be under the cosh at times but we didn't defend well enough as a team, I don't think anyone was good enough today.

"We've only got ourselves to blame.

"It really hurts, it matters so much to the fans and obviously we've done so well to get in this position so to go out like we have is gutting."