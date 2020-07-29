Joel Veltman: Brighton sign Dutch defender from Ajax

Veltman played 19 times in the league for Ajax last season as well as five times in the Champions League

Brighton have signed Netherlands defender Joel Veltman from Ajax for an undisclosed fee.

He is the Premier League club's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of midfielder Adam Lallana from Liverpool on a free transfer on Monday.

Veltman, 28, played more than 200 times for Ajax and has 22 international caps. He has signed a three-year contract.

"He has terrific experience from his time with Ajax including the Champions League," said head coach Graham Potter.

"He's an excellent defender who can play at right-back and at centre half, but he's also comfortable in possession."

Veltman made his Ajax debut in 2012, having come through the club's academy system.