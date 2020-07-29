Andy Williams: Cheltenham Town sign Northampton Town striker

Andy Williams scored 20 league goals for Northampton over two years

League Two club Cheltenham Town have signed Northampton Town striker Andy Williams on a one-year contract.

The 33-year-old was part of the Cobblers squad that beat the Robins in the play-offs and scored in the final as they went up to League One.

He has netted 125 times in 358 league starts over his 23-year pro career.

Williams also helped Doncaster win promotion to the third tier in 2017, after spells at Yeovil, Swindon, Hereford and Bristol Rovers.

"I live quite close to here and, after playing against Cheltenham a lot in the last few years, it's always been a tough test," he told Cheltenham's club website.

"I like the style of play and the manager had some great ideas. It's an exciting time to come and join the club."