Aberdeen: Sam Cosgrove faces four months out with knee injury

Sam Cosgrove scored 23 goals in 37 appearances last season for Aberdeen

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove faces being out until December with a knee problem.

The 23-year-old sustained the injury during Scottish Premiership side's friendly draw with Hibernian and faces up to four months on the sidelines.

Cosgrove - who turned down a £2m move to French second-tier club Guingamp this summer - scored 23 times last term and has 44 in 87 games for the club.

Aberdeen start their top-flight campaign against Rangers on Saturday.