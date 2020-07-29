Aberdeen: Sam Cosgrove faces four months out with knee injury
Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove faces being out until December with a knee problem.
The 23-year-old sustained the injury during Scottish Premiership side's friendly draw with Hibernian and faces up to four months on the sidelines.
Cosgrove - who turned down a £2m move to French second-tier club Guingamp this summer - scored 23 times last term and has 44 in 87 games for the club.
Aberdeen start their top-flight campaign against Rangers on Saturday.