Aston Villa: Caro Siems & Ramona Petzelberger join WSL newcomers

Caro Siems in action for FFC Turbine Potsdam
Caro Siems has joined Aston Villa, who won the Women's Championship last season

Aston Villa have signed Caro Siems and Ramona Petzelberger.

The German duo have joined from FFC Turbine Potsdam and SGS Essen respectively ahead of the new Women’s Super League campaign.

Full-back Siems, 21, and midfielder Petzelberger, 27, have both represented their country at youth level.

Villa were promoted as winners of the Women’s Championship last season and will play in the Women's Super League for the first time next term.

