Zeki Fryers: Swindon Town defender signs new two-year deal

Zeki Fryers helped Swindon win the League Two title in his first season with the club

Swindon Town defender Zeki Fryers has signed a new two-year contract.

The 27-year-old scored once in 25 appearances in 2019-20 as the Robins won promotion to League One.

The former Manchester United, Standard Liege, Tottenham and Crystal Palace man joined Swindon on a free transfer in June 2019 after leaving Barnsley.

He is the second Swindon player to sign a new deal this week after forward Ellis Iandolo extended his contract on Tuesday.