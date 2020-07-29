Zeki Fryers: Swindon Town defender signs new two-year deal
Swindon Town defender Zeki Fryers has signed a new two-year contract.
The 27-year-old scored once in 25 appearances in 2019-20 as the Robins won promotion to League One.
The former Manchester United, Standard Liege, Tottenham and Crystal Palace man joined Swindon on a free transfer in June 2019 after leaving Barnsley.
He is the second Swindon player to sign a new deal this week after forward Ellis Iandolo extended his contract on Tuesday.