Ian Henderson: Salford City sign ex-Rochdale striker on two-year contract

Ian Henderson had been with Rochdale for more than seven years before his exit at the end of the 2019-20 season

Salford City have signed former Rochdale striker Ian Henderson on a two-year contract.

The 35-year-old, Rochdale's second-highest all-time scorer, was released by the League One club in the summer.

Dale said at the time that Henderson's release, along with seven other players, was based on the financial circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've admired him for a few years," Salford boss Graham Alexander said.

"I'm delighted we have the opportunity to bring him here."

Henderson added: "I met with Graham and [part owner] Gary Neville and they put across their targets, their goals, what they want to achieve at the football club in the next two or three years and I was excited to be a part of that."

Henderson scored 126 goals during a spell of more than seven years with Rochdale, 16 of those coming last season.

Henderson's arrival comes in addition to Salford signing former Preston captain Tom Clarke, Ash Hunter from Fleetwood as well as Bolton's Jason Lowe and Jordan Turnbull from Northampton.