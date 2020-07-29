Ben Mee: Burnley captain signs contract extension to 2022

Ben Mee (second left) celebrates scoring for Burnley against Crystal Palace in June

Burnley captain Ben Mee has extended his contract with the Premier League club to June 2022.

Signed from Manchester City in 2012, the 30-year-old English centre-back has made over 300 appearances for the Turf Moor side.

He helped the Clarets to a 10th-place finish in the league this season.

"I feel at home at the club and it feels good to extend my stay here," said Mee, who had a year left to run on his previous deal.

During his time at Burnley, Mee has won promotion to the Premier League twice under manager Sean Dyche and was a key player as they qualified for the Europa League in 2018.