Motherwell: Wigan Athletic's Callum Lang signs on season-long loan

Callum Lang spent last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town

Motherwell have signed forward Callum Lang from Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old scored three goals in 20 appearances last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town in England's League One.

He has also had stints with Oldham Athletic and Morecambe.

"I've only heard good things about the club. It sounds like the perfect place for me," Lang said.

Manager Stephen Robinson, who has tried to sign the attacker before, says he can play "anywhere across the front three" and will bring "goals and creativity".

