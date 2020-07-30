Rangers: 'Steven Gerrard must deliver now and stop the 10 or the sky falls'

Will Steven Gerrard be able to call upon Alfredo Morelos? Or will he have to replace him?

As last season's title challenge wobbled and then collapsed in the new year, it seemed the Rangers players needed a darkened room in a sports psychologist's clinic more so than a full stadium at Ibrox.

Under Steven Gerrard, this team has shown its twin personalities in back-to-back seasons.

A side that has been good enough to achieve positive results home and away in Europe against opposition from Croatia, Slovenia, Russia, Austria, Spain, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands and Portugal, but one that couldn't get the job done against Hibernian, St Johnstone (twice), Kilmarnock (on four separate occasions across two campaigns), Hearts, Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical.

Last season, they beat Midtjylland 4-2 and 3-1. Midtjylland went on to become Danish champions. Against Legia Warsaw, Rangers drew 0-0 away and won 1-0 at home. Legia went on to become Polish champions. They drew with Porto away and beat them 2-0 at home. Porto went on to claim the Portuguese title. Rangers beat Braga home and away. Braga finished third in Portugal.

How could the same squad that beat a side like Porto 3-1 over two games - and run over the top of Celtic in their own backyard in December - lose at bottom-of-the-table Hearts, struggling Kilmarnock and relegation-haunted Hamilton, who managed to go to Ibrox and take three points in the penultimate game of the league season despite not having won any of their previous eight matches?

Do Rangers have mentality to win?

Gerrard needs more creativity and steel in his midfield and extra threat up front, but he also needs a new mind coach in his ranks. Book-shop shelves are stacked with tomes about how sporting greats coped with pressure.

"I was nervous and that's a good thing," said Tiger Woods after winning the 2008 US Open despite having a double stress fracture in his left tibia and a torn ACL in his left knee. "You try and use that energy as best you can to heighten your focus."

And anybody who has seen Michael Jordan in The Last Dance will know about mental strength.

It's a stretch to say that Celtic could win the league again with their main guys hobbling about with broken bodies, but psychologically, they've been on a different level. They've subscribed to the view that pressure is to be embraced and that stress should bring the best out of players.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Ibrox will be furnace of a place if Celtic win the 10'

James Tavernier, the Ibrox captain, shone a light on Rangers' frailty towards the end of last season in his match programme column for that Hamilton game. "Whenever anybody puts a bit of pressure on us in Scotland, or gets in our face, it seems to affect us too much," he wrote. "We are not good enough domestically to react to that."

Ryan Kent, the £7m recruit from Liverpool, chimed with that. "We're better as underdogs," said the forward. Understandably, some in the Rangers support went thermonuclear at those sentiments, but the players' words revealed a truth about the mentality of this team.

How do they replace Morelos?

So we can talk about Alfredo Morelos staying or leaving and we can speculate about how much money and how many players Gerrard can bring in if and when the Colombian departs. But, if the mindset of his squad isn't a whole lot stronger on the domestic front, they're going to fall short again. There's nothing surer.

Celtic don't look like the kind of outfit that are going to implode. They're too talented, too experienced and too professional. If Rangers are going to stop 10-in-a-row, they're going to have to hit the kind of high they reached at Celtic Park when winning 2-1 in December and stay there for the guts of the season.

Right now, their best XI remains much the same as the end of last season, a fact that's not lost on Gerrard, who's been asking for more. If Morelos is sold, the manager's job becomes Everestian in size. How do you replace 30 goals a season?

The theory goes that the Morelos money - the speculation being that it would come in at close to £20m - could be used on numerous players that would strengthen the overall quality of the squad.

The somewhat hopeful comparison that's been used in places is that of Jurgen Klopp selling Philippe Coutinho and using the £142m to cover the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker with £27m left over, a handy sum to put against the overall cost of Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Rangers would certainly want to bring in three or four players if Morelos moves on and hope like crazy that every one of them works out. That's pressure.

Every day seemingly brings a new name. Kemar Roofe, Lyndon Dykes, Mirko Maric, Bongani Zungu, Josh Maja. That's in no way an exhaustive roll call of the players they've been linked with. That particular list would stretch halfway round Ibrox.

They need players who will cover the 30 goals that Morelos has scored for each of the last two seasons, plus another who might help create the chances, plus another who is more robust in the middle of the park - a footballing bully who can play, in other words.

For all the discipline issues that came with him, Morelos has been a magnificent signing who has scored goals at Scottish and European level and who's now in the picture with his national team.

Rangers got him for buttons, but that kind of bargain is rare. Look down south at many clubs' pursuit of a striker and your eyes water. Arnaut Groeneveld (Bournemouth), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Albian Ajeti (West Ham), Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United), Moise Kean (Everton), Mbanwa Samatta (Aston Villa). Six strikers signed last season for a total of £94m with a combined goals return of 11 from 131 games.

Finding another Morelos is one of the toughest jobs any manager can face. There is huge uncertainty around the striker and there will be a mad dash to find stellar characters - and not just squad-fillers - in the event of his exit.

When set against the backdrop of having to stop Celtic making history, it's hard to think of another manager in global football who has as much on his plate as Gerrard has right now.

That might seem like a crazy notion, but the manic desperation of the Rangers support to stop the 10 is not something that many outside the Scottish football bubble will understand. You have to witness this stuff to know how suffocating it can be.

Up to now, Gerrard has only experienced the warm-up act. Now it's the big show. And it's time to deliver. Or the sky falls.