Matty Platt: Barrow sign Blackburn Rovers defender

Matty Platt helped Barrow win promotion to League Two during his second loan spell with the club last season

Barrow have signed Blackburn defender Matty Platt for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

Platt spent last season on loan with Barrow, making 29 league appearances as they won the National League.

The 22-year-old worked with new Bluebirds boss David Dunn during his time in Rovers' youth teams.

Platt is the fourth player to join Barrow this summer after defender Tom Beadling, midfielder Mike Jones and striker Luke James.