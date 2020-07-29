West Ham Women to play home games at Dagenham and Redbridge FC

Dagenham & Redbridge's Victoria Road ground has a capacity of 6,078

West Ham United Women will play their home games next season at Dagenham & Redbridge.

The Hammers will move to Victoria Road, having previously played at their Rush Green training ground in Romford.

Matt Beard’s side finished eighth in the Women’s Super League last season and were runners-up in the 2018-19 Women’s FA Cup.

“The demand to see women’s football has never been greater,” team managing director Jack Sullivan said.

“Our new home will allow even more of our loyal fans to watch our games.”

The WSL is set to start its new season on 5 September, with fixtures yet to be confirmed.